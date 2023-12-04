TV6 Craft Show comes to a successful end

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday marked the last day of the TV6 Christmas Craft show.

Vendors arrived early to prepare their booths for the last day. The craft show has had more than 8,000 people attending since Monday.

The craft show Coordinator Nancy Webster said this year’s show was a major success.

“This puts a lot of money in the economy of Marquette. People are shopping, the vendors and visitors from other towns are shopping, they are staying in the motels, they are eating at the restaurants. It’s a big event for the whole town,” said Webster.

Webster also said she hopes to grow the show to include a business expo in the future.

