TubaChristmas returns to Marquette for 15th year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette held its yearly TubaChristmas performance.

Big brass instruments filled the Marquette Regional History Center, as local musicians played Christmas music and even the audience joined in by singing.

Organizers say more than 200 people were in attendance at this free concert.

“Look at all the people that are here to watch our concert today,” said Marquette TubaChristmas director Steve Grugin “Who’d have thought that everybody would come out just to see tubas play Christmas carols. It’s a great tradition we have in Marquette, and it is just wonderful for us to do it, we love to do it. So, the more the merrier. "

After this performance the band went to a local nursing home to do a private show for the elderly who couldn’t make it.

