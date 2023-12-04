State gas price average rises slightly over the past week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers in Michigan may notice a small increase in price at the pumps this week as the state gas price average is up 4 cents from a week ago.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $3.20 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 19 cents less than this time last month and 26 cents less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average still sits higher than the state, at $3.24 per gallon. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group says “If gas demand remains low, it could help limit further pump price increases.”

In the Upper Peninsula, the lowest price can be found in Dickinson County at $2.84 per gallon. The highest average can be found in Mackinac County at $3.40 per gallon.

