Ontonagon wraps up 21st Annual Hometown Christmas

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Floats and vehicles took over Main Street in Ontonagon on Sunday.

The parade is one of the final events of the village’s three-day Hometown Christmas event. Hometown Christmas President Annette Trail said this parade is the foundation for the weekend festivities.

“We thought it’d be a nice idea to have a Christmas parade after 9/11 happened,” Trail said. “So we started it that December.”

Trail said the event continued to expand from the parade.

“We thought, maybe we should add a tree trimming party downtown and have ornaments and cookies,” Trail said. “Then it was hayrides and light tours.”

Trail said nearly a dozen businesses and organizations participated in the parade. One organization was the Greenland 4th of July Committee.

“When we hold events, it makes us happy when people show up at our events,” Greenland 4th of July Committee’s Sue Turin. “We feel that if we want that at our events, that’s why we come.”

Trail explained the point of Hometown Christmas is to share Christmas cheer without it being a financial burden on families.

“It brings people to town,” Trail said. “We hope that it creates memories, good lasting memories of families and friends. And that they can enjoy it without being a hardship on them.”

Trail said this event wouldn’t be possible without support from the community.

“They decorate for Christmas and get in the lighting contest which makes downtown look festive,” Trail said. “They help supply events.”

The parade wrapped up with a visit from Santa Claus.

