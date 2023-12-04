Marquette to host Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finishing touches are underway for an annual Christmas celebration in Marquette.

People can expect new additions to this year’s Christmas parade and tree lighting. This year’s parade will feature 25 different floats. It will start at the Superior Dome and end at the Marquette Commons, where Santa will help light the tree.

The Marquette Post Office will also be there to collect letters to Santa. The Marquette DDA said the community will notice new offerings this year.

“We have an eight-piece band, 41 West, that will sing some fun Christmas jingles and all of the familiar favorites from ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ to ‘Frosty the Snowman.’ Also, New Attitudes Dance Studio will do some numbers as well with their students,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach and promotions director.

The parade is this Friday from 6 to 7 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony happening right after.

Bradford said without the help of the Honor Credit Union, they would not be able to add live music and dance.

