Marquette to host Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony Friday

Marquette's holiday tree is ready to be lit
Marquette's holiday tree is ready to be lit(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finishing touches are underway for an annual Christmas celebration in Marquette.

People can expect new additions to this year’s Christmas parade and tree lighting. This year’s parade will feature 25 different floats. It will start at the Superior Dome and end at the Marquette Commons, where Santa will help light the tree.

The Marquette Post Office will also be there to collect letters to Santa. The Marquette DDA said the community will notice new offerings this year.

“We have an eight-piece band, 41 West, that will sing some fun Christmas jingles and all of the familiar favorites from ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ to ‘Frosty the Snowman.’ Also, New Attitudes Dance Studio will do some numbers as well with their students,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach and promotions director.

The parade is this Friday from 6 to 7 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony happening right after.

Bradford said without the help of the Honor Credit Union, they would not be able to add live music and dance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Champion after crash
A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC...
Jury finds former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of second-degree CSC
This year's event was in honor of a former skater Mary Catherine Vandermissen.
18th annual figure skating competition features more than 100 competitors
The money raised from this dinner went directly to Freeman’s battle against an extremely rare...
Community gathers around Freeman family at benefit dinner
Float awards announced for Escanaba Christmas Parade

Latest News

The city election board approved a resolution Monday to consolidate from seven precincts to four
Marquette Election Board approves voting precinct consolidation
Fatal hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
Jury trial set for man charged in fatal Ishpeming hit and run that occurred the night before Thanksgiving 2022
Doctors say vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, the flu...
Doctors encourage vaccinations against the flu, COVID-19, RSV
Christmas Lights in Marquette County
UPPCO, Marquette BLP host holiday light contests