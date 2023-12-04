Marquette Election Board approves voting precinct consolidation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Voters in Marquette will notice changes next time they go to the polls.

The city election board approved a resolution Monday to consolidate from seven precincts to four. The city also removed the Municipal Service Center as a polling location.

“We can consolidate pretty easily. From a fiscal standpoint, we will have to pay for fewer polling locations, which makes setup easier, we have to have less equipment, and we can staff more easily with fewer precincts. Those are the driving motivators,” said Kyle Whitney, Marquette City clerk.

Whitney said Governor Whitmer signed Public Act 227 this year. It raised the limit on registered voters in a single precinct from 2,999 to 4,999.

“Voters in Precinct 2 will see no changes at all. Voters in Precinct 1 & 3 will be combined to become Precinct 1,” Whitney said. “Then, voters in Precinct 4 & 5 will be combined into a single precinct, and 6 & 7 into a single precinct.”

Whitney said some board members were concerned about possible longer wait times. The city clerk said the impact to polling wait time should be minimal, if any.

“We’re at a point where so many people are voting absentee, early voting is becoming a thing,” Whitney said. “Working the Election Day precincts in the city is not a busy experience, even during busy elections these days.”

Voting locations will remain the same for all voters except Precinct 4. Those residents will now vote at the YMCA on Pine Street.

Whitney said any voter who will experience change will receive a new voter card in the mail.

