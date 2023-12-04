Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A Charleston, South Carolina native celebrated his 103rd birthday Sunday with family and friends as they took turns sharing stories and sentiments about his long life.

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“You live long if you mind your own business!” he said.

Lawrence served as a master plumber and a maintenance supervisor for 40 years at the City of Charleston Housing Authority.

Family members said he continued to work after retirement until the age of 99 as a plumber for the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They said he’s always been a hard worker and an advocate for his community.

As of now, he still loves to drive, cook, and do odd jobs around the house.

Copyright 2023 WCSC Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC...
Jury finds former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of second-degree CSC
This year's event was in honor of a former skater Mary Catherine Vandermissen.
18th annual figure skating competition features more than 100 competitors
The money raised from this dinner went directly to Freeman’s battle against an extremely rare...
Community gathers around Freeman family at benefit dinner
Stanley, an Eclectus Parrot, escaped from his home last Friday.
Lost parrot found in Iron Mountain
Mt. Bohemia lands at #1 on USA Today’s 10Best list

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go