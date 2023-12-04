Light snow chances, brief warm-up this week

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A low pressure system streams down Minnesota Monday night, brushing light snow showers to mainly Western Upper Michigan through Tuesday morning. Following system passage, lake effect snow spreads across the U.P. Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. Another round of snow scatters across the region later Wednesday, light in intensity but of the wet snow type mixed with freezing rain and sleet. A slushy, icy midweek possible before drier, warmer days Thursday and Friday.

The warm-up is brief as temperatures plunge below seasonal Sunday to Monday, with snow chances to follow.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers mainly west; isolated snow central and east; light winds

>Lows: 10s Inland / 20s Nearshore

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light occasional moderate lake effect snow spreading towards afternoon; north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow early then turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered wet snow, isolated freezing rain and sleet; breezy west winds

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated morning rain/snow mix east; warmer with breezy south winds

>Highs: 40s/50

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated mix north and west; warm early but temperatures fall towards afternoon with breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow mix

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers mainly east; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; breezy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.