Kansas City mayor counsels Green Bay on hosting NFL Draft

Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The mayors of Green Bay and Kansas City are meeting Monday to discuss the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mayor Eric Genrich’s office says he’s meeting with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas a day after the Green Bay Packers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field. Genrich posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Mayor Lucas on the sidelines Sunday night.

Kansas City hosted the 2023 NFL Draft last April. The three-day event contributed an estimated $164 million to the economy, more than the $125 million the visitors bureau expected. The city council approved $3 million in public funding for the event. The Chiefs said more than 312,000 people attended the draft events which were held between two city landmarks, Union Station and the National WWI Museum.

The Green Bay Packers plan to focus most NFL Draft events around Lambeau Field and the Titletown District. The Packers predict it will bring a $90 million windfall to the state, including $20 million to the Green Bay economy. Putting on the event is expected to cost $7.5 million. State and local politicians are working on public funding, but the Packers say the draft will rely mostly on sponsorships.

The Packers and Discover Green Bay expect 240,000 to 250,000 visitors. That would make it the largest event ever held in Green Bay and nearly double Brown County’s population almost overnight.

Because of the anticipated crowds and traffic, local school districts are seeking waivers from the state to start the school year early in 2024 so they can give students time off before and during the 2025 draft, April 24-26.

