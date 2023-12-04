Ishpeming Senior Center to offer free suicide prevention programming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - As the holiday season is here, some elders might not have someone they can talk to about their mental wellbeing.

That is why the Ishpeming Senior Center is partnering with Great Lakes Recovery Centers to host free suicide prevention programing. Ishpeming Senior Center Executive Director Ashley Roberts says it is thanks to a grant from the West End Health Foundation.

“The West End Health Foundation gave us $2,300 that helps us to fund the program as far as the different hours that go into planning and educating and our partnership with Great Lakes Recovery as well as having different handouts,” Roberts said.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers Community Relations and Marketing Director Amy Poirer says it will bring LIVE programming to the center.

“We’re going to be bringing in some LIVE breaks for the seniors. A LIVE break is just a little activity can last anywhere from a minute to about 20 minutes that helps them learn how to do what live encourages people to do to love themselves include others value life or engaged community,” Poirer said.

Roberts says it’s important for elders to have resources on the western side of Marquette County.

“We know how socially isolated individuals can get and that transportation is a huge barrier for many of them and we know how long our winter months can be. We purposely plan this program in the winter months to help people learn the tools that they need to get through their winter,” Roberts said.

The first workshop will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ishpeming Senior Center.

