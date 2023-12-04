Ishpeming, Negaunee prepare for 3rd Annual Blood Battle

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County cities are facing off for a good cause.

Ishpeming and Negaunee are preparing for the 3rd Annual Blood Battle. The event calls for residents of the neighboring cities to donate blood.

The city with the most blood donated wins a trophy and, of course, bragging rights. Those donations will go to the U.P. Regional Blood Center.

“I initiated an Ishpeming blood draw and then called the city manager Nate Heffron and said: ‘Hey I bet I can do better than you,’” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini. “He didn’t take that lightly and he came back, and they beat us, so they got the first win. Last year, we came back strong, and we took it back, so it’s tied one to one.”

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron explained the rivalry between the two cities can help get more people to donate.

“We’re using that as a tool to wedge people out to give blood,” Heffron said. “This is a friendly competition. I think most people understand the importance of giving blood and what blood can do for those that need it.”

Heffron said businesses across the city support the Blood Battle.

“We always rally our downtown businesses and other businesses around the community to encourage them to let their employees go out during the timeframe to give blood,” Heffron said. “Also, in some cases, donate some food like cookies or orange juice or something like that.”

Negaunee’s blood drive is at Negaunee High School on Wednesday. Ishpeming’s blood drive is at Ishpeming High School on Jan. 4.

