Float awards announced for Escanaba Christmas Parade

(Source: Pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Escanaba celebrated Christmas on Friday night with a parade.

In a press release from the Escanaba DDA, parade organizers said they ended up with more than 80 entries in this year’s Escanaba Christmas Parade.

Holy Name Catholic School took first place and the $200 prize for the float with the theme “The World Needs a STABLE Influence.” Students from the school participated in the nativity scene and handed out candy.

The Girls Scouts float took second place and the $150 prize. The Marine Corps League was awarded $100 for third place.

Float Award Coordinator Paul Harvey said the creativity of the floats was very impressive.

“The structure of some of the floats, movement and use of lights and music was amazing,” Harvey said.

Among floats by commercial businesses, awards went to Elmer’s County Market, Leigh’s Garden Winery and Meijer.

Parade Coordinator Janice Beauchamp said the response to the parade was tremendous. Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus met with children at the Escanaba Marketplace. Plus, there was hot chocolate, cookies and Christmas music.

Next year’s Christmas parade will be Dec. 6.

