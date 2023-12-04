Doctors encourage vaccinations against the flu, COVID-19, RSV

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Influenza Vaccination Week is from Dec. 4 through 8.

Health professionals around the country are encouraging folks to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Doctors say vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others from these viruses.

For those who can’t get vaccinated, health professionals say there are some tools to use to help stop the spread of the diseases.

“If you’re coughing and sneezing and not feeling well, staying away from other people is the best way to stop those viruses from transmitting,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, State of Michigan chief medical executive. “We’ve also got tests. We’ve got tests for COVID-19 and influenza, and we’ve got therapeutics. We’ve got medications that can reduce the severity of illness.”

You can get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu at your doctor’s office, a health clinic or most pharmacies. For those who are pregnant or over 65, health professionals recommend talking to a doctor about the RSV vaccine.

