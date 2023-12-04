Crews continue work demolishing former Marquette hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition of the former Marquette General Hospital on College Avenue continues.

Crews said they’ve worked beyond the west building and are now destroying the tower of the 1981 building.

NMU Foundation’s Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development David Nyberg said the crew did move to other parts of the hospital to prevent damage to the Neldberg building, which is still in use.

He said there has also been additional asbestos abatement. Despite this, Phase One of the project is still on schedule.

“The estimated time for Phase One of the project to be completed is likely in the winter to spring timeframe,” Nyberg said. “Of course, that’s subject to change based on a number of factors but it’s looking very likely that we’ll stay on schedule for that timeframe.”

Phase Two of the project, which targets the Neldberg Building, is expected to begin this spring.

