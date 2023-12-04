Crash closes US-41 in Champion

US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion
US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of U.S. Highway 41 in western Marquette County is closed Monday morning because of a crash.

According to MDOT, US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion as of 11:19 a.m. MDOT has not released any information about a detour route or an estimated reopening time.

TV6 has a reporter heading to the crash scene. No further details were immediately available. This developing story will be updated.

