Community gathers around Freeman family at benefit dinner

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday was the benefit dinner for Gwinn native David Freeman.

The money raised from this dinner went directly to Freeman’s battle against an extremely rare form of cancer.

There was also a bake sale, a raffle, a can drive and discounted alcohol all taking place at the dinner. Local businesses donated gift baskets for the raffle and the Gwinn VFW donated the space for free.

“I just wanna say thank you, on behalf of my brother and that side of my family,” said David Freeman’s younger brother. “Thank you for the support and those of you who’ve donated, and even if you weren’t able to contribute, thank you for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers.”

This event saw more than 60 people in attendance. The Freeman family also hopes to have more fundraisers as treatments continue.

In the meantime, people can donate cans by contacting Xena Turner on Facebook, buying a t-shirt or by donating to his GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.