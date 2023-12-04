Cherry Creek Road set for repaving

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County road is getting some improvements.

Last week, Governor Whitmer announced $375,000 in funding to repave Cherry Creek Road from Marquette County Road 480. The total cost of the project is $764,000. The Marquette County Road Commission will cover $389,000.

Road Commission Highway Engineer Alex Elsenheimer says these improvements will make it easier to use the heavily trafficked road.

“There’s not enough funding out there. So anytime we can pull in a grant like this. It helps tremendously to what budgets all around, you know to keep up with road improvements around our county,” Elsenheimer said.

Along with the paving the project also includes new curbs and a gutter system. Construction is expected to take place in summer 2025.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.