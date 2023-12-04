Cherry Creek Road set for repaving

The project includes new curbs and drainage systems
The project includes new curbs and drainage systems(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County road is getting some improvements.

Last week, Governor Whitmer announced $375,000 in funding to repave Cherry Creek Road from Marquette County Road 480. The total cost of the project is $764,000. The Marquette County Road Commission will cover $389,000.

Road Commission Highway Engineer Alex Elsenheimer says these improvements will make it easier to use the heavily trafficked road.

“There’s not enough funding out there. So anytime we can pull in a grant like this. It helps tremendously to what budgets all around, you know to keep up with road improvements around our county,” Elsenheimer said.

Along with the paving the project also includes new curbs and a gutter system. Construction is expected to take place in summer 2025.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC...
Jury finds former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of second-degree CSC
This year's event was in honor of a former skater Mary Catherine Vandermissen.
18th annual figure skating competition features more than 100 competitors
The money raised from this dinner went directly to Freeman’s battle against an extremely rare...
Community gathers around Freeman family at benefit dinner
Stanley, an Eclectus Parrot, escaped from his home last Friday.
Lost parrot found in Iron Mountain
Mt. Bohemia lands at #1 on USA Today’s 10Best list

Latest News

Christmas Lights in Marquette County
UPPCO, Marquette BLP host holiday light contests
The LIVE program was developed by West End Suicide Prevention
Ishpeming Senior Center to offer free suicide prevention programming
The three-day event wrapped up with a parade.
Ontonagon wraps up 21st Annual Hometown Christmas
The Wilson Creek Cafe brought its community together to donate to those in need.
Menominee County cafe hosts holiday fundraiser