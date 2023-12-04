Cafe hosts holiday fundraiser

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wilson Creek Cafe brought its local community together to support those in need.

The cafe had gifts, jams, food and Santa Claus for the kids. Donations for food pantries and homeless shelters were accepted and put under the tree of warmth and giving. Owner of the Wilson Creek Cafe Chad Cydor said this is way of providing for his community.

“To me and my family we don’t really do this as anything special. Not the fundraiser part of it, I think that’s something you should do every day. Holding doors, helping people, just being a good community member, “said Chad.

Members of the community donated clothes for people of all ages and food to go to the Seventh Day Adventist Food Pantry in Escanaba. Chad’s Mother Dottie Cydor said Wilson Creek Cafe is all about an inclusive environment.

“It just goes to shows that there is generosity and there is goodness out there. We live in a world that is pretty negative and you hear horror stories where people don’t help people. It’s just kind of a gathering place where you are just a person,” said Dottie.

This farm to table cafe also brought Santa as a special guest for the first time this year. Kids could drink hot cocoa, meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, as well as enjoy a sleigh ride through the area.

Mya Labelle works at the cafe, and she said it’s important to have a community that supports each other.

“Our community is so small it’s so important to band together and make a nice safe feeling community for us. I feel like we have done that,” said Labelle.

The Wilson Creek Cafe will donate any clothes collected to the Abundant Life Mission Family Homeless shelter.

