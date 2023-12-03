Sporadic snow chances with mild air this week

Conditions will remain mostly quiet this week with the biggest feature being mild air moving in for Wednesday and Thursday. While we do not have large systems in play for snow there are small brushes expected for Monday and Tuesday in isolated areas. Heaviest snowfall amounts will be in the western corners of the U.P. and those in the eastern counties.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered snow chances in the south and east

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; seasonal air with occasional breeze

>Highs: Mid 30s to isolated Low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered snow showers in the western counties throughout the day

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow in the morning with mild air

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy; seasonal air with light snow showers

>Highs: 30s

