18th annual figure skating competition features more than 100 competitors

This year's event was in honor of a former skater Mary Catherine Vandermissen.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This afternoon the annual holiday classic competition kicked at the Wells Ice Complex in Escanaba.

The competition featured more than 100 male and female skaters from age five to 18 competition to win a medal. Organizers said skaters came from all over the U.P. and even some parts of Wisconsin to compete. Escanaba Areas Figure Skating Club President Brooke said kids are competing based on skill level.

“The kids are sorted based on what they want to compete in, some of them will compete in a program with music,” Brooke said. “Some kids will skate just the elements like spins and jumps with different move patterns on the ice and they can compete multiple times based on what they want to do.”

The club president also said this event was in honor of a former skater Mary Catherine Vandermissen who passed away in 2020.

