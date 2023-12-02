TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicks off at Superior Dome

TV6 Christmas Craft Show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft Show is back in Marquette this weekend.

More than 250 vendors packed the Superior Dome to sell their goods Friday. With everything from woodworking and maple syrup to clothes and jewelry, there’s something for everyone at the show.

Vendors say you can’t find these items anywhere else in the world.

“It’s not cookie cutter items,” said Heather Lindquist, Lake Superior Gems Beach Glass Jewelry owner and designer. “It’s things that are handmade through imagination and natural resources. It’s very Upper Peninsula-themed items.”

The TV6 Christmas Craft Show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

