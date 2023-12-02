Operation Good Cheer takes flight throughout Michigan

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Operation Good Cheer flew gifts to children across the state of Michigan Saturday.

Child and Family Services of Michigan runs this program every Christmas season. Pilots flew out of Oakland County International Airport and made a stop at the Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport.

Scott Rankin, a pilot, said the program buys specific gifts directly from the wishlists of children in foster care.

“For them to wish for something, and get it delivered, specifically what they wanted, is pretty amazing,” Rankin said. “I think that’s great, especially during the Christmas time.”

Jeff Kozak, also a pilot, said they flew to the U.P. from Pontiac, Michigan to deliver the gifts.

“Most people have never grown up having Christmas, not knowing what they were going to get, if they could get what they want at all,” said Kozak. “These kids have had a really tough way of life.”

Organizers said more than 20,000 gifts were delivered to more than 6,000 children across the state.

