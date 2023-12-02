NMU Native American Student Association cohosts Powwow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Native American Student Association hosted a Learning to Walk Together Powwow Saturday.

The event was co-hosted by the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The Powwow was held in the Northern Center Grand Ballroom. There was also a cultural, traditional feast.

Tyler LaPlaunt, Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Vice Chairman said the Powwow was fully funded by the Sault Tribe to make it free to the public.

“We do have a vibrant culture that is present today, and a lot of people don’t realize that,” LaPlaunt said. “They think we’re still a thing of the past. We are a thing of the present, and we will continue to be here for time and memorial. Just like we’ve been here since the beginning of time as well.

LaPlaunt said he hopes the NMU Native American Student Association can partner with the Sault Tribe again in the future.

