Mostly mild weekend with light rain/snow disturbance

Conditions this weekend will be mostly mild with warmer air and chances for a rain/snow mix at times on Sunday in scattered areas. Highest precipitation amounts will be in the southern and eastern counties so count on slushy conditions Monday morning. After Sunday precipitation chances remain low but unseasonably warm air moves in by Wednesday with some areas in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; seasonal with isolated snow chances

>Highs: Mid 30s to isolated Low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; mixed precipitation chances in the afternoon in the south and east

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; seasonal air

>Highs: Mid 30s to isolated Low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered light snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow with milder air

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; scattered mixed precipitation throughout the day

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

