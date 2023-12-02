Mostly mild weekend with light rain/snow disturbance

Temperatures to be above average at times next week
Temperatures to be above average at times next week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conditions this weekend will be mostly mild with warmer air and chances for a rain/snow mix at times on Sunday in scattered areas. Highest precipitation amounts will be in the southern and eastern counties so count on slushy conditions Monday morning. After Sunday precipitation chances remain low but unseasonably warm air moves in by Wednesday with some areas in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; seasonal with isolated snow chances

>Highs: Mid 30s to isolated Low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; mixed precipitation chances in the afternoon in the south and east

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; seasonal air

>Highs: Mid 30s to isolated Low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered light snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow with milder air

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; scattered mixed precipitation throughout the day

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon
Chloe Peterson (center) is the MSP's newest trooper at the Negaunee Township Post
Marquette native Chloe Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper
File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette
This file photo shows the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline below the Staits of Mackinac.
Enbridge’s underwater tunnel plan for Line 5 approved by MPSC

Latest News

Limited winter weather impacts this weekend, with rain/snow potential mainly south and east...
Mild first weekend of December with rain/snow chances mainly south and east
Limited winter weather impacts this weekend, with rain/snow potential mainly south and east...
Mild first weekend of December with rain/snow chances mainly south and east
nice
A mild weekend with chance of snow
nice
A mild stretch with limited snow