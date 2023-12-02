Jury finds former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of second-degree CSC

A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC...
A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC with a weapon, a charge with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert was found guilty on Friday of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon.

The jury deliberated 10 hours before returning with its guilty verdict. Because the trial was a criminal proceeding, the jury needed to reach a unanimous decision.

Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg said being able to present testimony from other victims made a difference in the outcome.

“All credit for the victory of this case goes to this victim, and the two victims that testified at the earlier proceeding,” Rogg said.

After the verdict was read, Judge Mary Barglind thanked the jury for their service.

Barglind then revoked Helfert’s bond, and he was handcuffed and returned to jail, where he’ll remain until his sentencing hearing in February.

Helfert faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the charge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Former Camping World building in Ishpeming
Kwik Trip to open new location at former Camping World in Ishpeming
Chloe Peterson (center) is the MSP's newest trooper at the Negaunee Township Post
Marquette native Chloe Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette

Latest News

Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon
TV6 Christmas Craft Show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicks off at Superior Dome
Stanley, an Eclectus Parrot, escaped from his home last Friday.
Lost parrot found in Iron Mountain
Donations being taken into Salvation Army truck
Marquette County students provide donations for TV6 Canathon