Alger County fire departments fill their trucks with food donations

Alger County Fire Departments collected multiple trucks full of food.
Alger County Fire Departments collected multiple trucks full of food.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County Firefighters teamed up with high school student volunteers to go door to door collecting food for its annual food drive.

The Munising, Munising Township, and Au Train Township Fire Departments drove around town filling trucks with food items that will be donated to the local food pantry and Saint Vincent De Paul.

Munising Fire Dept. Assistant Fire Chief Dave Fulcher said having multiple departments is a great way to stock the food pantries in the area.

“The more the merrier we always say at Christmastime. We like it, we think it’s a good thing and I hope when my time is up that it will keep on going here because I think it’s a worthwhile thing to do,” said Fulcher.

Munising high school athletic teams also came out to give a hand. Volunteer and Munising Basketball player Carson Kienitz said having the team be a part of these events builds team chemistry.

“It helps to give back and I love to volunteer for anything that I can. I don’t know it just makes me feel good to give back,” said Kienitz.

After successfully going around town gathering food to donate. The Munising Fire Department came back with truckloads of food.

Chief of the Munising Fire Dept. Ryan Anderson said events like these are what it means to be a volunteer firefighter.

“As a volunteer fireman, you serve. You don’t do it for the glory. You don’t do it for the pay, but you do it to serve. This is just one of the many ways that a volunteer fireman can serve his or her community,” said Anderson.

Fulcher also encourages people to reach out to their community and help where they can.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon
Chloe Peterson (center) is the MSP's newest trooper at the Negaunee Township Post
Marquette native Chloe Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper
File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette
This file photo shows the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline below the Staits of Mackinac.
Enbridge’s underwater tunnel plan for Line 5 approved by MPSC

Latest News

Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon
A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC...
Jury finds former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of second-degree CSC
TV6 Christmas Craft Show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicks off at Superior Dome
Stanley, an Eclectus Parrot, escaped from his home last Friday.
Lost parrot found in Iron Mountain