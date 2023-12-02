Alger County fire departments fill their trucks with food donations

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County Firefighters teamed up with high school student volunteers to go door to door collecting food for its annual food drive.

The Munising, Munising Township, and Au Train Township Fire Departments drove around town filling trucks with food items that will be donated to the local food pantry and Saint Vincent De Paul.

Munising Fire Dept. Assistant Fire Chief Dave Fulcher said having multiple departments is a great way to stock the food pantries in the area.

“The more the merrier we always say at Christmastime. We like it, we think it’s a good thing and I hope when my time is up that it will keep on going here because I think it’s a worthwhile thing to do,” said Fulcher.

Munising high school athletic teams also came out to give a hand. Volunteer and Munising Basketball player Carson Kienitz said having the team be a part of these events builds team chemistry.

“It helps to give back and I love to volunteer for anything that I can. I don’t know it just makes me feel good to give back,” said Kienitz.

After successfully going around town gathering food to donate. The Munising Fire Department came back with truckloads of food.

Chief of the Munising Fire Dept. Ryan Anderson said events like these are what it means to be a volunteer firefighter.

“As a volunteer fireman, you serve. You don’t do it for the glory. You don’t do it for the pay, but you do it to serve. This is just one of the many ways that a volunteer fireman can serve his or her community,” said Anderson.

Fulcher also encourages people to reach out to their community and help where they can.

