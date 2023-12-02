5th annual ‘Festival of Trees’ supports Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

This is a picture of multiple trees with prizes under them being raffled off at the 2023...
This is a picture of multiple trees with prizes under them being raffled off at the 2023 Festival of Trees on Saturday at the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital hosted its fifth annual Festival of Trees.

The festival opened Friday, December 1st, and runs for nine days ending Saturday, December 9th. The hospital’s Marketing Director Sarah Giles said proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets are going toward the hospital’s new x-ray and fluoroscopy imaging equipment.

“you can either bid in our online auction at scmh.org/auction or you can come in and purchase raffle tickets and drop them in the trees wreaths or packages that you want to win,” Giles said.

Giles said on December 9 the hospital will announce the winners of the auctions on Facebook Live. She also said there were kid-themed activities during today’s family day.

“It’s the biggest day of the event and we expect over 200 kids to stroll in here we have Santa here taking pictures and we have cookie decorations coloring, and face painters here,” Giles said. “The kids just love it and they get to run around and check out the trees and the parents get to fill out their kids’ ticket and drop it in their kid’s favor.”

Giles said multiple local businesses decorated their trees with them. The hospital’s director of fun development Irma Gonzalez-Hider said all the community volunteers are what have made this multiple-day event grow.

“We have them throughout the week selling raffle tickets and our businesses have been amazing every year coming up with a beautiful tree and we have many new businesses this year and then we have regulars that have been with us since the very beginning that are doing trees that have done trees are doing trees or are doing wreaths,”

The festival started yesterday, and it will go on until December 9th at 2:00 p.m. She said then winners will receive a call from the hospital telling them when they can pick up their prize.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon
Chloe Peterson (center) is the MSP's newest trooper at the Negaunee Township Post
Marquette native Chloe Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper
File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette
This file photo shows the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline below the Staits of Mackinac.
Enbridge’s underwater tunnel plan for Line 5 approved by MPSC

Latest News

This year's event was in honor of a former skater Mary Catherine Vandermissen.
18th annual figure skating competition features more than 100 competitors
The powwow was held in the Northern Center Grand Ballroom.
NMU Native American Student Association cohosts Powwow
Gifts were delivered to more than 6,000 children across the state.
Operation Good Cheer takes flight throughout Michigan
Alger County Fire Departments collected multiple trucks full of food.
Alger County fire departments fill their trucks with food donations