5th annual ‘Festival of Trees’ supports Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital hosted its fifth annual Festival of Trees.

The festival opened Friday, December 1st, and runs for nine days ending Saturday, December 9th. The hospital’s Marketing Director Sarah Giles said proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets are going toward the hospital’s new x-ray and fluoroscopy imaging equipment.

“you can either bid in our online auction at scmh.org/auction or you can come in and purchase raffle tickets and drop them in the trees wreaths or packages that you want to win,” Giles said.

Giles said on December 9 the hospital will announce the winners of the auctions on Facebook Live. She also said there were kid-themed activities during today’s family day.

“It’s the biggest day of the event and we expect over 200 kids to stroll in here we have Santa here taking pictures and we have cookie decorations coloring, and face painters here,” Giles said. “The kids just love it and they get to run around and check out the trees and the parents get to fill out their kids’ ticket and drop it in their kid’s favor.”

Giles said multiple local businesses decorated their trees with them. The hospital’s director of fun development Irma Gonzalez-Hider said all the community volunteers are what have made this multiple-day event grow.

“We have them throughout the week selling raffle tickets and our businesses have been amazing every year coming up with a beautiful tree and we have many new businesses this year and then we have regulars that have been with us since the very beginning that are doing trees that have done trees are doing trees or are doing wreaths,”

The festival started yesterday, and it will go on until December 9th at 2:00 p.m. She said then winners will receive a call from the hospital telling them when they can pick up their prize.

