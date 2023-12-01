You’re invited to the Learning to Walk Together Powwow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians is co-hosting a powwow this Saturday, Dec. 2 in conjunction with Northern Michigan University’s Native American Student Association.

In addition to being a cultural celebration for our Native American community members, the event is also an opportunity for the broader public to learn and engage in Native American culture and history.

Rosemary Larson, Tyler LaPlaunt, and Kateri Phillips encourage you to attend, especially if you’ve never witnessed a grand entrance.

They share details of the Learning to Walk Together Powwow on Upper Michigan Today, but first, Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share stories of the day.

Now, back to the Learning to Walk Together Powwow.

Vice Chair of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Tyler LaPlaunt says the title of the event holds significance in itself: it’s quite literally a learning opportunity for people from all walks of life.

He, along with Sault Tribe Elder Rosemary Larson and NMU’s Native American Student Association President Kateri Phillips share their personal connection to the powwow tradition.

The Learning to Walk Together Powwow is happening at NMU’s Northern Center Grand Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 2, with two grand entries at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. and a feast beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Learning to Walk Together Powwow is free and open to the public.

LaPlaunt, Larson, and Phillips highlight the diversity of the powwow and talk about the regalia, craftsmanship, and traditions you’ll see.

The group explains how powwows can contribute to a larger communal understanding of Native American culture and history.

Phillips says getting involved in the Native American Student Association at NMU has helped in that regard, and has also provided her, and other Native students, with a sense of community.

The Learning to Walk Together Powwow is free to attend but donations will be accepted to benefit the Native American Student Association at NMU.

You’ll also be able to purchase handcrafted goods by Native American artisans.

You can learn more about NMU’s Native American Student Association at nmu.edu/nativeamericanstudies.

