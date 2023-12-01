Woodland Elementary invites families to book fair

Woodland Elementary School’s book fair opened Nov. 27.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Woodland Elementary School’s book fair opened Nov. 27.

On Friday, the fair invited families from across Kingsford to come and see the latest books published by Scholastic.

Executive Secretary Kimberly Rowell says the fair has grown over the years.

“This year, we are having it in our gymnasium because of the overwhelming response from last year,” said Rowell. “Right now, you can see we have all the parents here with the kids. It’s a fun time to get the parents and the kids together in excitement for the books.”

The previous year’s fair brought in almost $13,000 for the library. Those funds are used to keep the school library up to date and help teachers get books based on their subject. Woodland Elementary’s students were at the fair showing families around and answering questions.

Student Helper Dominico Cory says his favorite book series is here at the fair.

“I like seeing all the people and how much books there are,” said Cory. “My favorite book is actually a series, it’s the Babysitters Club. The comics not the old ones.”

Student Helper Lyndi Burrell says she’s using the fair to get her Christmas shopping done.

“I’m looking forward to like getting Christmas gifts for my family, because yesterday when I came down here I actually got a book for my brother and my mom to read to her class,” said Burrell.

Almost 100 families had visited the fair over the week.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Marquette Apartment Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette apartment fire
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource...
Alleged victim testifies on day 2 of Helfert sexual assault trial

Latest News

A baby poses with Santa
Munising hosts annual ‘Rekindle the Spirit’
3rd annual U.P. Voice competition
Contestants face off in 3rd annual UP Voice competition
A tuba player performs at TubaChristmas
TubaChristmas to return to Marquette this weekend
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette