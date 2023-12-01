Woodland Elementary invites families to book fair

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Woodland Elementary School’s book fair opened Nov. 27.

On Friday, the fair invited families from across Kingsford to come and see the latest books published by Scholastic.

Executive Secretary Kimberly Rowell says the fair has grown over the years.

“This year, we are having it in our gymnasium because of the overwhelming response from last year,” said Rowell. “Right now, you can see we have all the parents here with the kids. It’s a fun time to get the parents and the kids together in excitement for the books.”

The previous year’s fair brought in almost $13,000 for the library. Those funds are used to keep the school library up to date and help teachers get books based on their subject. Woodland Elementary’s students were at the fair showing families around and answering questions.

Student Helper Dominico Cory says his favorite book series is here at the fair.

“I like seeing all the people and how much books there are,” said Cory. “My favorite book is actually a series, it’s the Babysitters Club. The comics not the old ones.”

Student Helper Lyndi Burrell says she’s using the fair to get her Christmas shopping done.

“I’m looking forward to like getting Christmas gifts for my family, because yesterday when I came down here I actually got a book for my brother and my mom to read to her class,” said Burrell.

Almost 100 families had visited the fair over the week.

