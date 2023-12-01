Winter break wisdom: give your kid the gift of learning this holiday season

Elementary school principals share educational gift ideas to keep your child’s education momentum going during break.
Elementary school principals share educational gift ideas to keep your child's education momentum going during break.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Principals Stephanie Anderson and Stacy Brock about educational gifts to give your children this Christmas season.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As students head toward winter break, parents and educators look for ways to keep the learning momentum alive.

Your child may not be thrilled about doing times tables or homework over break, so leveraging educational opportunities in everyday activities can benefit their continued learning.

And what kid doesn’t want to play during winter break?

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with elementary school principals Dr. Kristen Peterson, Stephanie Anderson, and Stacy Brock about gifts to give your children to make their winter break fun and enriching.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Graveraet Elementary Principal Dr. Kristen Peterson about educational gifts to stimulate learning during winter break.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Principals Stephanie Anderson and Stacy Brock about educational gifts to stimulate learning during winter break.

