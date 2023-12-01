TubaChristmas to return to Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to deck the halls with euphoniums and baritones.

TubaChristmas is coming back to Marquette this weekend.

Low brass players from the Marquette area will perform Christmas music at the Marquette Regional History Center at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Spectators can sing along as tuba, euphonium and baritone players perform Christmas classics like “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night.”

Organizers say the sound of TubaChristmas is one of a kind.

“It’s just plain fun,” said Tom Bronken, Marquette TubaChristmas coordinator. “It’s also a really nice experience because you don’t normally get to have an experience of playing with just tubas and euphoniums. Until you do it, you don’t realize what it sounds like. People, until they hear us, don’t understand what that sound is.”

Performers should meet at the NMU band room at 11:45 a.m. for registration.

The Marquette Regional History Center will open its doors to spectators at 1 p.m. The performance is at 1:30 p.m. You can also stream the performance on Peter White Public Library’s YouTube channel.

