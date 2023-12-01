Trenary Toast House Contest coming to Marquette

Trenary Toast House Building Contest.
Trenary Toast House Building Contest.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock BotEco Center is hosting a Trenary Toast House Contest.

The goal is to build a gingerbread-style house out of Trenary Toast. To enter, just pick up an entry form at Trenary Toast Cafe in Marquette on or before Dec. 7. The cafe will provide two discounted bags of toast for your house. Participants can enter individually or as a group.

Organizers say making a house out of Trenary Toast is a fun challenge.

“It’s interesting,” said Giselle Duehring, Friends of Ore Dock BotEco Center president. “It’s a little more challenging in some ways than gingerbread because it’s so thick. I couldn’t figure out how to make, for instance, the roof of it, so I made a brittle that has Trenary Toast crumbs in it.”

The public will vote for their favorite house from Dec. 8 until Dec. 10.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 21.

