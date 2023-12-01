Some UP trails lacking snow ahead of snowmobile season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday marks the first day of snowmobile season but some areas are lacking the needed snow.

For trails that have received enough snow, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says to use proper safety measures like driving at appropriate speeds and staying sober. Michigan DNR Deputy Information Officer John Pepin said some areas still have to wait for the snow.

“It’s very sporadic depending on where you are in the western and eastern, the areas that have the most snow right now in the U.P. It’s best to, you know, just wait until grooming’s been done on the trails before you start riding,” Pepin said.

The snowmobile season on average ends around the end of March.

