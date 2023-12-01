Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore announces public comment period for proposed backcountry cabin, updates to Au Sable Light Station tours

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is requesting public comment on two proposals regarding visitor recreation in the park.

According to the national park, the public comment period is open through Dec. 31. Feedback provided will help determine how, or if, changes to these opportunities will be implemented.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Education Specialist, Zach Gostlin says Proposal 1 would involve the introduction of a reservable backcountry cabin near the Twelve Mile Beach Campground. The cabin would be open for public reservations on recreation.gov, with a proposed cost of $35 per night. The cabin is located on the Twelve Mile Beach bluff overlooking Lake Superior. This backcountry cabin would have no running water or electricity and would be accessed via The North Country National Scenic Trail.

Proposal 2 would include an increase in fees for the Au Sable Light Station tours, as well as the tour system moving entirely to the recreation.gov system. The tour fee would increase from the current $5 per person to $10 per person to support operations at the light station. The recreation.gov system would allow individuals to make tour reservations digitally. The grounds and maritime museum would remain open to the public without a tour fee.

For more information regarding the proposals, and to submit your comment, you can visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/pirofees2024

Additional information regarding Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore can be found at www.nps.gov/piro or on Facebook @PicturedRocksNL and Instagram @picturedrocksnps

