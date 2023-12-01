Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore announces public comment period for proposed backcountry cabin, updates to Au Sable Light Station tours

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was ranked number 7 on a top ten list of camping spots in...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was ranked number 7 on a top ten list of camping spots in the nation.(Terese Ledy)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is requesting public comment on two proposals regarding visitor recreation in the park.

According to the national park, the public comment period is open through Dec. 31. Feedback provided will help determine how, or if, changes to these opportunities will be implemented.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Education Specialist, Zach Gostlin says Proposal 1 would involve the introduction of a reservable backcountry cabin near the Twelve Mile Beach Campground. The cabin would be open for public reservations on recreation.gov, with a proposed cost of $35 per night. The cabin is located on the Twelve Mile Beach bluff overlooking Lake Superior. This backcountry cabin would have no running water or electricity and would be accessed via The North Country National Scenic Trail.

Proposal 2 would include an increase in fees for the Au Sable Light Station tours, as well as the tour system moving entirely to the recreation.gov system. The tour fee would increase from the current $5 per person to $10 per person to support operations at the light station. The recreation.gov system would allow individuals to make tour reservations digitally. The grounds and maritime museum would remain open to the public without a tour fee.

For more information regarding the proposals, and to submit your comment, you can visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/pirofees2024

Additional information regarding Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore can be found at www.nps.gov/piro or on Facebook @PicturedRocksNL and Instagram @picturedrocksnps

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Former Camping World building in Ishpeming
Kwik Trip to open new location at former Camping World in Ishpeming
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
Chloe Peterson (center) is the MSP's newest trooper at the Negaunee Township Post
Marquette native Chloe Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette

Latest News

This file photo shows the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline below the Staits of Mackinac.
Enbridge’s underwater tunnel plan for Line 5 approved by MPSC
Michigan Department of Transportation
Ishpeming roundabout project pauses for winter
Rachel Pierce and her family join Pavlina Osta to talk about Heritage Designs
Find handmade gifts for the holidays at the TV6 Christmas Craft Show
Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
Jury deliberations begin in trial of former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy