One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening.
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Marquette County Sheriff’s office deputies were sent to a 3 vehicle-crash on US-41 near Northwoods Road.
One female passenger was transported to UPHS - Marquette for and was treated for minor injuries.
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MSP, Marquette Township Fire Department, UPHS-EMS, Marquette Detailing and Central Dispatch.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.