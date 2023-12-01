One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening.

On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Marquette County Sheriff’s office deputies were sent to a 3 vehicle-crash on US-41 near Northwoods Road.

One female passenger was transported to UPHS - Marquette for and was treated for minor injuries.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MSP, Marquette Township Fire Department, UPHS-EMS, Marquette Detailing and Central Dispatch.

