Munising hosts annual ‘Rekindle the Spirit’

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas is Munising.

The city hosted its annual Rekindle the Spirit celebration. There was a parade, old-fashioned wagon rides and a tree-lighting ceremony. Kids also had a chance to take pictures with their favorite Christmas characters like Santa and the Grinch.

Organizers say the event gets the city in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s good for the community,” said Kathy Reynolds, Alger County Chamber of Commerce CEO. “It gives them a chance to get out and see each other, maybe do a little shopping, just have some fun and get ready for Christmas.”

After the event, many people visited the Gallery Coffee Company to watch the 3rd annual U.P. Voice competition.

