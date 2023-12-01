A mild weekend with chance of snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
High pressure has moved into the region, which keeps some clear skies around early today. By the afternoon clouds will be on the increase. A small disturbance passing through the Southern Great Lakes on Sunday will bring some light scattered snow across the southern U.P. The pattern remains above normal next week. We have some light snow on Tuesday and rain/snow mixture on Thursday.

Today: Clouds increase and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow in the south

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Spotty snow and cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: A mix of snow and rain

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

