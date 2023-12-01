Mild first weekend of December with rain/snow chances mainly south and east

Limited winter weather impacts this weekend, with rain/snow potential mainly south and east Sunday.
Limited winter weather impacts this weekend, with rain/snow potential mainly south and east Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Light lake effect snow showers becoming more isolated as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan, ahead of the first weekend of December.

It’s an overall dry weekend and start to the month in the U.P., with the high pressure holding off a surging Southern Plains system. The threat of wintry showers (rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow) mainly impacts the southern and eastern counties until diminishing Monday.

The temperature trend reaches unseasonably warm levels later next week, with highs in the 40s possible Thursday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with an isolated flurry and patchy frost; light southerly winds

>Lows: Lower 10s/30 (coldest interior west)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated light snow; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with wintry showers (rain, freezing rain/drizzle, wet snow) south and east; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow; breezy southerly winds; mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry showers; breezy southerly winds; warmer

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wintry showers; cooler

>Highs: 30s

