Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says

MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a worm in his prepackaged apple slices. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Some students at a Florida school got to leave classes early Thursday after one student made a sickening discovery during lunch.

Officials with Marion County Public Schools confirmed reports that a student had found what seemed to be a worm inside food served at Howard Middle School in Ocala.

School officials said the worm was found in prepackaged apple slices.

Several other students went to the school’s clinic because they felt sick.

The district said it is working to determine if any students ate the contaminated food and fell ill afterward.

Food service workers at the school inspected other food items and said they found no other pests.

Officials said the incident was isolated, and the food was returned after the inspection.

The school’s principal sent out a statement to the families of students after the incident, saying a county food services inspector was sent to the school after the worm was reported, and no other issues were found.

“The health and safety of our students is always our top priority, and we will tightly monitor food quality,” the statement read in part.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Samantha LeJeunesse is charged with three felonies related to embezzlement.
GINCC Executive Director faces felony embezzlement charges
Marquette Apartment Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette apartment fire
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
Day two of the jury trial against former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource...
Alleged victim testifies on day 2 of Helfert sexual assault trial

Latest News

McDonald's brings back adult Happy Meals with McNuggets Buddies toys; Trending Topics:...
TV6 First Look at the Web 11/30/2023
The complex will be a three story, 43-unit, $12,000,000 project built on Aurora Street on the...
Affordable homes could be coming to Ironwood
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100