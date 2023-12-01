Marquette County students provide donations for TV6 Canathon

Donations being taken into Salvation Army truck
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County students are helping to feed a hungry neighbor through the TV6 Canathon.

Early Friday morning United Steelworkers members collected cans from Negaunee schools for the TV6 Canathon. Once they collected the donations, they were delivered to local food pantries. United Steelworkers Local 4974 member Matt Jaykka said they took in thousands of pounds of contributions.

“We expect between the three schools, well, how about 8 or 9000 lbs of food just here and it’ll be good quality food because it’s off of a list of items that are needed,” Jaykka said.

Jaykka said it is vital to show kids how to get involved in drives like this so they learn how to give back. Jaykka said this year there was a new location they got to visit to collect donations.

“We the steelworkers only ever picked up from the elementary here in Negaunee and the middle school. We were asked to help haul from the high school and the principal there told me they expect between 2 and 4000 lbs of food alone, just at high school,” Jaykka said.

Another volunteer helping collect food Caleb Underwood said his favorite part is seeing the kids help out.

“The greatest part for me is seeing how much fun that children have with it, and knowing that everything is going towards a good cause. Those boxes get heavy, but they don’t feel heavy when you know what’s going towards people who could use it and put it to good use and have a need for it,” Underwood said.

Even though the TV6 Canathon effort is winding down, you can still donate money online here.

