Lost parrot found in Iron Mountain

Stanley, an Eclectus Parrot, escaped from his home last Friday.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A parrot in Iron Mountain tried to fly south for the winter last weekend.

Stanley, an Eclectus Parrot, escaped from his home last Friday. Community members and the Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments assisted the search for him. On Monday morning, he was found by a Kingsford resident, perched on a tree five houses away.

Stanley’s Owner, Lisa Barinotti says she rushed to see Stanley after he had been found.

“It was a lot of relief,” said Barinotti. “It was like, ‘oh my god.’ My boss got up and she was like, ‘I have a truck, so we can put the ladder in my truck.’ And we knew where the ladder was exactly because the ladder was at my house.”

Stanley was taken to a veterinarian and is unharmed.

