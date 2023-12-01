Limited winter weather impacts to the weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Light lake effect snow showers roll across the northwest wind belts of Upper Michigan Thursday night in the wake of a passing Eastern Ontario system. Wintry showers, clouds taper off Friday as high pressure builds in the region.

It’s an overall dry weekend and start to December in the U.P., with the high pressure holding off a surging Southern Plains system. The threat of wintry showers (rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow) mainly impacts the southern and eastern counties until diminishing Monday.

The temperature trend reaches unseasonably warm levels later next week, with potential highs in the upper 40s for some spots next Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy north, scattered clouds south with light lake effect snow showers; blustery northwest winds

>Lows: 10s/20

Friday, December 1: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers tapering in the afternoon; light winds

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated light snow

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with wintry showers (rain, freezing rain/drizzle, wet snow) south and east

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated wintry showers early then tapering off in the daytime

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery east winds; colder

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; breezy southerly winds; warmer

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers; breezy southerly winds; warmer

>Highs: 40

