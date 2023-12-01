Ishpeming roundabout project pauses for winter

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Work on the roundabout at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming will be suspended for the season beginning Tuesday afternoon.

According to MDOT, on Dec. 5, all lanes on US-41/M-28 will be reopened to traffic for the winter. The detour of North Lakeshore Drive will be lifted and temporary traffic signals at the intersection of US-41/M-28 and Country Lane will be deactivated.

A press release from the Michigan Department of Transportation says it is investing about $6.4 million to build the roundabout, widen the bridge over the Carp River, perform drainage work, and install guardrail, retaining walls, lighting, signs, and pavement markings.

Work started in September and is expected to resume in spring 2024, with overall project completion scheduled for late October 2024.

During the project, a minimum of one lane will be open in each direction on US-41/M-28. Additional local traffic detours will be required during future phases of the project.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 91 jobs.

The project is expected to improve safety and traffic flow in this area. Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts on the MDOT website.

