Friends of the Library holds book sale to support summer reading program, renovations

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Book lovers gathered Friday for a book sale at the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.

The three-day event is put on by Friends of the Library. This group raises money to support the Summer Reading Program and renovations to the library. There are also t-shirts and historical Ishpeming 2024 calendars for sale.

Kay Tupala, Friends of the Library President, said the group loves to promote reading.

“So today the books are two dollars for hardcover, one dollar for a paperback,” Tupala said. “Tomorrow they’re half-price in the morning and in the afternoon a bag of books is five dollars. Our goal is to move a lot of the books, so the price goes down over the weekend.”

The book sale’s final day is Saturday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.