Enbridge’s underwater tunnel plan for Line 5 approved by MPSC

This file photo shows the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline below the Staits of Mackinac.
This file photo shows the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline below the Staits of Mackinac. (WJRT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Public Service Commission Friday approved Enbridge Energy’s plan to create a tunnel around Line 5 on the lakebed of the Straits of Mackinac.

The plan is to replace segments of pipeline with a single pipeline in a tunnel deep below the lakebed.

In a press release, the commission stated that the order determined there is a public need for the replacement section of Line 5 and the products it carries.

They also found that without the pipeline’s operation, suppliers would need to use higher-risk and costlier alternative fuel supply sources and transportation for Michigan customers, including those who use propane for home heating.

The Commission stated that there are no feasible alternatives to the replacement project pursuant to the Michigan Environmental Protection Act (MEPA).

Before construction can begin, Enbridge will need to submit a detailed risk management plan to the State of Michigan. They also have to receive required governmental permits and approvals and make no significant changes to the route and location of the Straits Line 5 replacement segment within the tunnel.

Enbridge will be able to proceed with the construction of the replacement pipeline so long as the project receives approval by regulatory agencies including the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority and United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Upon construction of the tunnel, Enbridge will deactivate the existing dual pipelines once the replacement segment is placed into service.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Former Camping World building in Ishpeming
Kwik Trip to open new location at former Camping World in Ishpeming
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
Chloe Peterson (center) is the MSP's newest trooper at the Negaunee Township Post
Marquette native Chloe Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette

Latest News

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was ranked number 7 on a top ten list of camping spots in...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore announces public comment period for proposed backcountry cabin, updates to Au Sable Light Station tours
Michigan Department of Transportation
Ishpeming roundabout project pauses for winter
Rachel Pierce and her family join Pavlina Osta to talk about Heritage Designs
Find handmade gifts for the holidays at the TV6 Christmas Craft Show
Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
Jury deliberations begin in trial of former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy