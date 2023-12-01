Enbridge’s underwater tunnel plan for Line 5 approved by MPSC

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Public Service Commission Friday approved Enbridge Energy’s plan to create a tunnel around Line 5 on the lakebed of the Straits of Mackinac.

The plan is to replace segments of pipeline with a single pipeline in a tunnel deep below the lakebed.

In a press release, the commission stated that the order determined there is a public need for the replacement section of Line 5 and the products it carries.

They also found that without the pipeline’s operation, suppliers would need to use higher-risk and costlier alternative fuel supply sources and transportation for Michigan customers, including those who use propane for home heating.

The Commission stated that there are no feasible alternatives to the replacement project pursuant to the Michigan Environmental Protection Act (MEPA).

Before construction can begin, Enbridge will need to submit a detailed risk management plan to the State of Michigan. They also have to receive required governmental permits and approvals and make no significant changes to the route and location of the Straits Line 5 replacement segment within the tunnel.

Enbridge will be able to proceed with the construction of the replacement pipeline so long as the project receives approval by regulatory agencies including the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority and United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Upon construction of the tunnel, Enbridge will deactivate the existing dual pipelines once the replacement segment is placed into service.

