‘Eh Winter Experience Race’ to take place February

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fat tire bike riders can now register for the 2024 fourth annual Eh Winter Experience Race.

The all-day event is set to take place on Feb. 3. This will be the first year the U.P. will participate in the Tour De Fat Michigan Race Series. Organizers said there is a 100-person limit for the bike race.

Nic Dobbs, Eh Winter Experience Race director, said all the money raised will go toward taking care of the NTN track.

“These events are really just there to get people out, having fun, you know, being with their friends, riding bikes, skiing, whatever it might be,” Dobbs said. “But they’re fundraisers. These trails are not free; grooming these trails for the winter riders is not free. All that stuff does add up quickly, dollar-wise. So any fundraisers we can put together like this are very, very important.”

Dobbs said there will also be a ski and snowshoe race if there is enough interest. He also said sponsors and volunteers are always welcome.

