Dickinson County Library collects food for DICSA food pantry

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Iron Community Service Agency’s food pantry serves residents across the two counties. With that much traffic, DICSA turned to community partners like the Dickinson County Library for help.

Dickinson County Library Director Megan Buck says the library always helps community organizations this time of year.

“During the month of December, every year, we like to collect items for a local community agency,” Buck said. “In the past, we’ve worked with several others, but this year, we are working with DICSA.”

Throughout December, non-perishable donations can be made when each library branch is open. Refrigerated or frozen foods can be donated directly to the DICSA building in Kingsford Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buck encourages families to bring something to donate when going to a library event.

“Next Friday, downtown Iron Mountain is having their Christmas walk and the library will be open, and we have Santa here and lots of activities for all ages,” said Buck. “Of course, you can drop off items that you would like to donate for DICSA at that time as well.”

Shelf stable foods, like canned goods, are recommended donations to the DICSA Food Pantry.

