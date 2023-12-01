COZEE Art Show celebrates Marquette area artists and musicians

There are 39 artists with work in the show.
There are 39 artists with work in the show.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crib coffee house and bar in Marquette is playing host to a juried art show this weekend.

The COZEE Art Show celebrates both the music and art scene in the area.

There are 39 artists with work in the show. Pieces range from jewelry, paintings, photography, sculpture and video. Artists weren’t limited to a theme, medium or number of submissions.

The jury will award Best in Show and an Honorable Mention. Best in Show will receive a trophy, handmade by the COZEE Show coordinator and curator, Jacob Darner.

The show also features live music performed by local bands. Four local bands will perform each night of the show.

Darner said music is just another aspect of art to promote.

“One of the main goals beyond creating these opportunities and this platform for the artists is just exposure and things like that,” said Darner. “The art itself can get people in the door but the music is going to keep people around and it’s just one more facet of art for me to include in the shows now.”

Awards will be presented and video pieces will be screened during the reception on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no price for admission, but there will be $1 suggested donation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gladstone School Bus
Gladstone Area Schools substitute bus driver, student get into physical altercation
Former Camping World building in Ishpeming
Kwik Trip to open new location at former Camping World in Ishpeming
14-Point Buck Shot in Marquette County
Marquette County hunter bags 14-point buck
Chloe Peterson (center) is the MSP's newest trooper at the Negaunee Township Post
Marquette native Chloe Peterson is the Michigan State Police Post Negaunee Township’s newest trooper
One person was injured in a crash in Marquette Thursday evening
One injured in 3-vehicle crash near Northwoods Road in Marquette

Latest News

This file photo shows the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline below the Staits of Mackinac.
Enbridge’s underwater tunnel plan for Line 5 approved by MPSC
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was ranked number 7 on a top ten list of camping spots in...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore announces public comment period for proposed backcountry cabin, updates to Au Sable Light Station tours
Michigan Department of Transportation
Ishpeming roundabout project pauses for winter
Rachel Pierce and her family join Pavlina Osta to talk about Heritage Designs
Find handmade gifts for the holidays at the TV6 Christmas Craft Show