COZEE Art Show celebrates Marquette area artists and musicians

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crib coffee house and bar in Marquette is playing host to a juried art show this weekend.

The COZEE Art Show celebrates both the music and art scene in the area.

There are 39 artists with work in the show. Pieces range from jewelry, paintings, photography, sculpture and video. Artists weren’t limited to a theme, medium or number of submissions.

The jury will award Best in Show and an Honorable Mention. Best in Show will receive a trophy, handmade by the COZEE Show coordinator and curator, Jacob Darner.

The show also features live music performed by local bands. Four local bands will perform each night of the show.

Darner said music is just another aspect of art to promote.

“One of the main goals beyond creating these opportunities and this platform for the artists is just exposure and things like that,” said Darner. “The art itself can get people in the door but the music is going to keep people around and it’s just one more facet of art for me to include in the shows now.”

Awards will be presented and video pieces will be screened during the reception on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no price for admission, but there will be $1 suggested donation.

