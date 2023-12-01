Contestants face off in 3rd annual UP Voice competition

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Seventeen yoopers went head-to-head in a singing competition on Thursday.

Gallery Coffee Company in Munising hosted the 3rd annual U.P. Voice competition. Contestants sang in front of the packed coffee shop and four judges for their chance to win $500 in cash and gift cards to Munising shops.

Organizers said the turnout was great.

“It is absolutely packed in there,” said Alayna Marcus, Deployed Capital social media and marketing producer. “We just had Rekindle the Spirit holiday celebration downtown and everyone came in to warm up and listen to some great music.”

Melody Nowicki from Marquette won the competition for her rendition of “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. You can stream a recording of the whole show here.

