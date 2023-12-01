City of Houghton to hold third annual Winter Wonderland event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members and visitors alike are invited to the city of Houghton’s Winter Wonderland event Saturday evening.

Located on the city’s downtown pier, it offers a variety of different holiday-themed activities.

“There will be two sleigh rides going at the same time,” said Houghton Community and Business Development Director Amy Zawada. “We’ll have hot cocoa, we’re going to have a bonfire with marshmallows to roast, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving at 4:15 p.m. on the Houghton fire truck.”

This is the third year the city has hosted this event. According to Zawada, people come to the event as a kick-off for their holiday season.

“It’s very festive,” continued Zawada. “It’s a great mood, a great vibe with the music, the bonfire, the hot cocoa. It’s just everything you want to do for Christmas.”

This year, the Portage Lake District Library is getting involved. You can go inside the library to warm up and enjoy additional holiday fun.

“At the library, we’re going to be showing two winter-themed movies, as well as a craft,” said PLD Library Director Katrina Linde-Moriarty. “The craft can be done here at the library and we also have grab-and-go kits that can be taken home too.”

These crafts kits are mitten-themed, letting you create and decorate mittens of your design. According to Linde-Moriarty, she is trying to have the library become more involved in community events. Participating in this year’s event is a step in that direction.

“I don’t want the library to feel isolated or removed from what the community at large is doing,” added Linde-Moriarty.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

